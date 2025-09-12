Open Menu

Major Aziz Bhatti’s Heroism, A Guiding Light For The Nation, Says NA Speaker On Martyrs 60th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday paid heartfelt homage to national hero Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on the occasion of his 60th martyrdom anniversary, calling his sacrifice a “shining chapter in the nation’s history.”

In his message, Speaker Sadiq said “The conferment of Nishan-e-Haider is a proud recognition of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s unmatched valor and devotion.”

He highlighted Major Bhatti’s unmatched bravery during the 1965 war, noting his five-day defense of the Burki sector as a lasting symbol of courage.

Major Bhatti embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965, defending the motherland.

“The nation will forever remember its brave son with deep respect and gratitude.”

He further stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces have always stood as guardians of the nation’s borders, and the sacrifices of martyrs like Major Bhatti reaffirm the values of honor, dignity, and sovereignty.

