ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition seeking the shifting of former first lady Bushra Bibi from Banigala to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gul informed the court that his client was sentenced in toshakhana reference and irregular ‘nikah’ case. The chief commissioner Islamabad declared the Banigala residence of Bushra Bibi as sub-jail under the Prison Act and she was shifted there.

The lawyer said that the chief commissioner’s notification was not issued on the recommendations of Superintendent Adiala Jail. Neither the provincial government nor the Inspector General Prisons issued such instructions, he said.

He adopted the stance that the notification of the chief commissioner regarding declaring Banigala house as sub-jail was illegal and prayed the court to set it aside. He also argued that it was the provision of the trial court to decide the place for an accused’s sentence.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that 141 women arrived in Adiala Jail after Bushra Bibi and whether they were also shifted to their homes.

The court said that how the residence of a prisoner could be declared as sub-jail without his/her consent.

The state counsel adopted the stance that there was a threat to the life of Bushra Bibi due to which she was shifted to Banigala.

After the two sides concluded arguments, the court reserved its judgment in the case.