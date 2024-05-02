Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict In Plea Seeking Bushra Bibi's Shifting To Adiala Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking Bushra Bibi's shifting to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition seeking the shifting of former first lady Bushra Bibi from Banigala to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gul informed the court that his client was sentenced in toshakhana reference and irregular ‘nikah’ case. The chief commissioner Islamabad declared the Banigala residence of Bushra Bibi as sub-jail under the Prison Act and she was shifted there.

The lawyer said that the chief commissioner’s notification was not issued on the recommendations of Superintendent Adiala Jail. Neither the provincial government nor the Inspector General Prisons issued such instructions, he said.

He adopted the stance that the notification of the chief commissioner regarding declaring Banigala house as sub-jail was illegal and prayed the court to set it aside. He also argued that it was the provision of the trial court to decide the place for an accused’s sentence.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that 141 women arrived in Adiala Jail after Bushra Bibi and whether they were also shifted to their homes.

The court said that how the residence of a prisoner could be declared as sub-jail without his/her consent.

The state counsel adopted the stance that there was a threat to the life of Bushra Bibi due to which she was shifted to Banigala.

After the two sides concluded arguments, the court reserved its judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prisoner Jail Rawalpindi Women Islamabad High Court From Government Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

19 minutes ago
 TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

4 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

4 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

4 hours ago
vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

6 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan