IHC Seeks Comments From Mobile Companies In Audio Leak Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:29 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought written comments from telecom operator companies in audio leaks identical cases filed by Bushra Bibi and Najam-u-Saqib
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought written comments from telecom operator companies in audio leaks identical cases filed by Bushra Bibi and Najam-u-Saqib.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the cases. The counsel for mobile companies adopted the stance that they give the access system to the PTA. The authority could answer in a better way regarding the taping of the phone calls.
The court remarked that four Federal secretaries have submitted their affidavits before it if someone has lied before the court he has to face the consequences.
The court was told that the government never allowed any institution to record the conversations of citizens.
Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the federal government has not permitted anyone to record the phone calls of people related to these cases.
On the occasion, Chairman PEMRA Mirza Saleem Baig said that the authority could issue an advisory regarding the on airing of leaked audios. The court sought written comments from mobile companies and adjourned the case.
