IHC Seeks Report Regarding Extradition Of International Drugs' Trafficker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Foreign Office in a case pertaining to extradition of an international drug trafficker Ibrahim Koko to Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from Foreign Office in a case pertaining to extradition of an international drug trafficker Ibrahim Koko to Thailand.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, observed that the court would summon secretaries of Interior Ministry and Foreign Affairs in person if the report couldn't presented till January next year.

The court asked that what action had been taken against the officers who involved in preparing the fake documents for international drug dealer to travel Pakistan.

The bench further asked that if the departmental action was taken against the official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and interior ministry for involvement in the crime.

The assistant attorney general informed the court that Ibrahim Koko was not a citizen of Pakistan, adding that the government had been in contact with the Thailand Embassy here for his extradition.

The court remarked that under what status Koko had been kept in jail for last four years. Justice Kiyani noted that Koko was brought Pakistan on fake documents which conveyed a wrong message to the world states.

The officers of foreign office were also involved in it, he said.

The bench sought report from the ministry and adjourned the case till January 19.

It may be mentioned here that Koko, said to be an ethnic Rohingya, had been deported from Thailand to Pakistan after he was convicted in a drug smuggling case.

He allegedly managed to get a Pakistani passport in Thailand based on a fake domicile issued from Khushab and deported to Pakistan.

Currently interning at the Adiyala jail, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had ordered in 2017 to deport the suspect back to Thailand.

