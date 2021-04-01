UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Thai Court's Decision About Ibrahim Koko

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks Thai court's decision about Ibrahim Koko

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought judgment of a Thailand court about international drug dealer Ibrahim Koko, who brought Pakistan on fake documents.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case regarding implementation of decision to deport Burma's national Ibrahim Koko.

The court asked the foreign office to produce the judgment of Thailand court with its translation on next hearing on May 24.

Ibrahim Koko was currently in Adiala jail. The accused was deported to Pakistan on fake documents. The IHC had ordered to deport the international drug dealer and expressed annoyance over preparation of fake Pakistani documents.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Foreign Office Thailand Burma Jail Koko May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

39 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

46 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

1 hour ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

1 hour ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

32 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.