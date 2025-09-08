IHC Stays Promotions In CDA For Three Months
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for three months to promoting its officers.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a stay order to stop CDA from promoting officers.
The IHC imposed a three-month ban on promotions of CDA officers.
The court said that CDA should not issue any order regarding promotion of officers for three months and issued notice to CDA for response.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the orders during the hearing on the petition of petitioner Syed Hamid Ali Shah.
