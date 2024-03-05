IHC Urged To Initiate Contempt Of Court Proceedings Against Jail Administration
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Senator Faisal Javed Khan has urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail administration for non-compliance with court orders, which had permitted lawyers and political leaders to meet the PTI founder
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail administration for non-compliance with court orders, which had permitted lawyers and political leaders to meet the PTI founder.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Senator Faisal Javed's plea on Tuesday, seeking legal action against the jail administration.
Defence Counsel Sheraz Ahmad Ranjha argued that the court had issued a directive to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail on February 26 to arrange a meeting of lawyers and political leaders with the PTI founder.
However, the superintendent did not allow the lawyers and political leaders to meet the PTI founder in jail.
The court directed to send copies of the February 26 decision to the superintendent and imposed a fine of Rsv25,000 for each application if the superintendent did not permit the meeting with the PTI founder.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..1 minute ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families1 minute ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”3 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman2 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program3 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation1 minute ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi1 minute ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case1 minute ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC1 minute ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey1 minute ago
-
Strict action to be taken against profiteers in Ramzan: DC1 minute ago