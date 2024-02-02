IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support: Kakakhel

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the caretaker minister for Information and Public Relations, Culture and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday inaugurated a photo exhibition at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the caretaker minister for Information and Public Relations, Culture and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday inaugurated a photo exhibition at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The exhibition was organized by the Culture and Tourism Authority to highlight the plight of the oppressed people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the gathering, he underscored the resilience of the brave sons and daughters of Kashmir against India's oppression and domination. He paid homage to the martyrs of the Kashmir cause and those who valiantly resisted Indian atrocities. The caretaker minister asserted that India's attempts to suppress the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris have consistently failed and will continue to do so.

Highlighting the importance of a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, the Minister of Information emphasized the need for adherence to United Nations Security Council resolutions according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the international community, especially Islamic countries to ask India to withdraw unilateral actions in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implement UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful resolution of the issue.

Expressing unwavering solidarity, the caretaker minister conveyed the message that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with the Kashmiris in their quest for self-determination. He assured full political, moral, and diplomatic support for their just struggle.

In a broader context, the caretaker minister addressed the atrocities on Muslims in Gaza, calling for the United Nations Security Council and Islamic countries to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace. He expressed full solidarity with the Palestinians against Israeli oppression and pledged ongoing support until a permanent solution is achieved.

The photo exhibition, walk, and other initiatives were aimed at raising awareness about the Kashmiri people's plight and underscoring the importance of recognizing their right to self-determination.

The event was attended by government officials including DG Information Muhammad Imran, DG Tourism Barkatullah, civil society, media representatives, and the general public. The event also included a walk in support of Kashmiris, featuring raised slogans and banners displaying the flags of Azad Kashmir.

