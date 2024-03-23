IIOJK HC quashes detention of four Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) High Court has quashed detention of four innocent Kashmiris booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and ordered their immediate release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, allowing four separately filed habeas corpus petitions, quashed the detention orders of Rashid Habib Zargar of Kupwara, Amir Ahmad Rather of Kulgam, Danish Bashir Dar of Srinagar, and Suhail Shabir Ganie of Budgam.

While Zargar was booked on 27.6.2022, Rather was detained on April 8, 2022. Similarly, Dar was taken into preventive custody on 8.3.2023 while Ganie was booked on August 30, 2022.

While quashing their detention orders, the court directed authorities to release the detainees from preventive custody forthwith provided they are not required in any other cases.