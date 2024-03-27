Open Menu

Illegal Appointments Case: Court Dismisses Bail Petitions Of Parvez Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Illegal appointments case: Court dismisses bail petitions of Parvez Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and his former principal secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in a case involving illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions of the accused.

A day earlier, the court had reserved the verdict on the bail petitions of the accused upon conclusion of arguments by the prosecution, while the petitioner's counsel had already concluded their arguments during the previous hearing.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti had filed post-arrest bail petitions, submitting that all allegations against them were baseless. They argued that the court had confirmed interim bail of co-accused/candidates in the matter; therefore, they should also be granted bail.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions, while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Elahi, then-chief minister, misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab All Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

6 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

3 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

3 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

5 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

17 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

17 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan