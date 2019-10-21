UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Constructions In RCB Areas: 15 Notices Issued

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Illegal constructions in RCB areas: 15 notices issued

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 15 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued 15 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days.

The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued notices to the building rules violators under sections 185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

1 minute ago

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

16 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

32 minutes ago

Competition in Africa Contributes to Continent's D ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Moscow winner Bencic climbs to number seven in WTA ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.