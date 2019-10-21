Illegal constructions in RCB areas: 15 notices issued

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 15 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days

The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued notices to the building rules violators under sections 185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.