Open Menu

Illegally Built Compound In Mithi Removed On Court Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Illegally built compound in Mithi removed on court orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district administration has removed a compound illegally constructed over the government land in Mithi, district Tharparkar on the court order.

Assistant Commissioner Mithi Muhammad Imran while talking to APP informed that a private Hindu party namely Arun s/o Haresh had filed a case in an Anti-Encroachment Tribunal Mirpur Khas against 08 people belonging to the Khatri community for encroaching over a street connecting to his house.

The competent court, after hearing the case and obtaining record from the Revenue authorities, declared encroachment as an illegal act and issued directives to the district administration for removing such encroachment on an immediate basis, the AC said.

After receiving court orders, the district administration tried to vacate the encroached land but both parties sought time to settle the issue through reconciliation.

The plaintiff, Arun Kumar had again approached the court for execution of its order for which the Court directed the Deputy Commissioner to comply with its previous order within 7 days, he said.

The Assistant Commissioner said after receiving the execution order of the competent court, the district administration with the help of police had removed the said compound which was illegally built on the land and cleared the street connecting to the house of petitioner Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar informed that after the decision of the Anti Encroachment Tribunal, the Khatri community also approached the High Court for vacation of said order and cancellation of the execution application.

Upon which the honourable High Court upheld the decision of the trial court and directed local administration to comply with orders of the Anti Encroachment Tribunal, SSP added.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Mirpur Khas Tharparkar From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan