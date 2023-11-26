Illegally built compound in Mithi removed on court orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district administration has removed a compound illegally constructed over the government land in Mithi, district Tharparkar on the court order.

Assistant Commissioner Mithi Muhammad Imran while talking to APP informed that a private Hindu party namely Arun s/o Haresh had filed a case in an Anti-Encroachment Tribunal Mirpur Khas against 08 people belonging to the Khatri community for encroaching over a street connecting to his house.

The competent court, after hearing the case and obtaining record from the Revenue authorities, declared encroachment as an illegal act and issued directives to the district administration for removing such encroachment on an immediate basis, the AC said.

After receiving court orders, the district administration tried to vacate the encroached land but both parties sought time to settle the issue through reconciliation.

The plaintiff, Arun Kumar had again approached the court for execution of its order for which the Court directed the Deputy Commissioner to comply with its previous order within 7 days, he said.

The Assistant Commissioner said after receiving the execution order of the competent court, the district administration with the help of police had removed the said compound which was illegally built on the land and cleared the street connecting to the house of petitioner Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar informed that after the decision of the Anti Encroachment Tribunal, the Khatri community also approached the High Court for vacation of said order and cancellation of the execution application.

Upon which the honourable High Court upheld the decision of the trial court and directed local administration to comply with orders of the Anti Encroachment Tribunal, SSP added.