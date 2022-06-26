UrduPoint.com

Illicit Trafficking, Drug Abuse Poses Threat To Communities: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said globally, illicit trafficking and drug abuse posed grave threats to the safety, health, and welfare of communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said globally, illicit trafficking and drug abuse posed grave threats to the safety, health, and welfare of communities.

In a message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, he said, "In times of health and humanitarian crises, it is imperative to strengthen action against drug abuse and mitigate its impacts on all segments of society." "Illicit trafficking and criminal networks undermine the rule of law and erode the fabric of society. Pakistan's geographic location and proximity to trafficking routes increase the threats posed by illicit drugs." The PM said the easy availability of synthetic drugs posed dangers to the general public - especially the youth, which made up more than 60% of Pakistan's population.

"We must work collectively to protect young people from the risks of drug abuse and safeguard their health and well being. Pakistan has shown unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges stemming from illicit drugs, and we are working closely with international organizations for this purpose." International cooperation and collaboration, in his opinion, helped limit the proliferation of life-threatening illicit drugs, he said, adding Pakistan was a signatory to all global conventions and protocols related to the prevention of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with almost forty countries on the issue of illicit drug trafficking and "we are committed to fulfilling our global commitments".

"The socioeconomic impact of drug use on families, society and country is enormous. It also increases the burden on the existing health services, not only related to the treatment of drug dependents but also drug associated diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis B&C." "In my view, preventing drug use before it begins is the most cost-effective, common-sense approach to promoting safe and healthy communities." He said young people deserved every opportunity to realize their full potential and it was the responsibility of government and society to give them the opportunity to do so.

"On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we reaffirm our commitment to proactively limiting drug abuse and illicit trafficking. I would direct the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take effective measures to promote safer, drug-free communities and address the challenges of illicit drugs.""Our media and civil society organizations have great role to play in raising awareness in this regard. Together we have to undertake the mission of achieving drug-free Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Drugs Civil Society Young June Criminals Media All From Government

Recent Stories

President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

39 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan all set to become only country with a maj ..

Pakistan all set to become only country with a majority CPR trained population : ..

24 minutes ago
 Two restaurants fined on violation of closure time ..

Two restaurants fined on violation of closure times

32 minutes ago
 Late wickets boost England's hopes of New Zealand ..

Late wickets boost England's hopes of New Zealand whitewash

32 minutes ago
 Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its ter ..

Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its territory

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.