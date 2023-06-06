UrduPoint.com

ILO To Assist LWMC For Workers' Safety

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Tuesday visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) head office.

Country Head of ILO Mr Gear had a meeting with CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din where he was briefed on operational mechanism, employee-friendly policies, training of workers and recent interventions in the waste management system of Lahore.

Mr Gear visited the LWMC Compost Plant and Lakhodair Landfill Site and appreciated efforts of the LWMC for taking special measures to implement an integrated solid waste management system.

He said projects like waste segregation and eco-friendly composting by the LWMC were commendable.

The ILO supports worker-friendly policies and will provide full support for safety and health training for all workers.

CEO LWMC Babar Shaib Din said that all possible steps were being taken for welfare of the workers.

More than 9,000 sanitary workers had been provided with social security cards.

"We are ensuring the supply of caps and cool water to workers in hot season," he said, adding that three in-house doctors were always present for first aid of workers in any emergency.

"Our workers are our heroes, and the department is determined to make all extra efforts for theirhealth and prosperity. It is the cooperation of the citizens that helps to maintain beauty of our city",he said.

