Open Menu

Iman Pakistan Eid Festival To Be Held On 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 15

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member Balochistan Assembly, Farah Azeem on Wednesday said that the provincial government has planned to organize the “ Iman Pakistan Eid Mela” at Liaqat Park Quetta.

Briefing the media persons at Quetta Press Club, she said in order to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, an Eid Mela will be organized wherein the government department will set up their stalls.

The festival will kick off on 15 April 2024 and will remain open for the public till 21 April, she added.

She urged people from all segments to actively participate in the festival.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Farah April Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan