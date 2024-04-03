Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member Balochistan Assembly, Farah Azeem on Wednesday said that the provincial government has planned to organize the “ Iman Pakistan Eid Mela” at Liaqat Park Quetta.

Briefing the media persons at Quetta Press Club, she said in order to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, an Eid Mela will be organized wherein the government department will set up their stalls.

The festival will kick off on 15 April 2024 and will remain open for the public till 21 April, she added.

She urged people from all segments to actively participate in the festival.

APP/ask.