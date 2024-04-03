Iman Pakistan Eid Festival To Be Held On 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member Balochistan Assembly, Farah Azeem on Wednesday said that the provincial government has planned to organize the “ Iman Pakistan Eid Mela” at Liaqat Park Quetta.
Briefing the media persons at Quetta Press Club, she said in order to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, an Eid Mela will be organized wherein the government department will set up their stalls.
The festival will kick off on 15 April 2024 and will remain open for the public till 21 April, she added.
She urged people from all segments to actively participate in the festival.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties6 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh Vankwani introduces Gandhara Corridor Bill to connect Pakistan with Buddhist world7 minutes ago
-
Not against CPEC, need rights, says Gwadar MPA7 minutes ago
-
Several educational boards join IBCC attestation portal7 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg7 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Health minister for action against absent medical staff7 minutes ago
-
Seven Patwaris of Bahawalpur district promoted to Girdawar7 minutes ago
-
Inquiry against officials ordered over cheating in exam7 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter17 minutes ago
-
COAS meets President, apprises operational preparedness against conventional threats17 minutes ago
-
FESCO facebook kuthehry on Friday27 minutes ago