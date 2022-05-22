UrduPoint.com

Immediate Release Of Yasin Malik A Test Case For Int'l Community: Barrister Sajjad Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Immediate release of Yasin Malik a test case for int'l community: Barrister Sajjad Karim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Prominent British politician, Barrister Sajjad Haider Karim on Sunday said that the termination of fake cases against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders and their immediate release is a test case for the international institutions.  He was talking to a delegation led by Kashmiri intellectual and President think tank INSPAD- Institute of Peace and Development Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum.  The delegation included Secretary General INSPAD Mrs Kishwar Aqeel, Vice President Miss Nida Rahim, Secretary Youth Affairs Muhammad Talha Zubair, Ambassador for Peace Dr. Shagufta Naseer Abbasi, senior Hurriyat leader Hameed Lone and senior journalist Tariq Masood.

Barrister Karim, who has served as member of European Parliament for three times, said the Kashmir dispute is internationally recognized by United Nation's resolutions. "Peace in the region is impossible without Kashmir's independence", he said.

Barrister Karim urged the United Nations and international organizations to pay attention to the Kashmir's innate right of self-determination due to which peace in South Asia is under threat.

"India must stop the massacre in occupied Kashmir and find a workable solution through India-Pakistan dialogue which is also acceptable to Kashmiris", he asserted.  He appreciated the services of Dr. Tahir Tabassum, President of INSPAD in highlighting this issue effectively.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Tabassum while briefing on the situation of Kashmir issue said that after removing the status of Kashmiri people, their life has become unbearable and occupied Kashmir has been turned into a jail as another 15,000 troops have been sent there.   Senior journalist and author Tariq Masood also presented him with his two new books.

Related Topics

India United Nations Parliament Jail Independence Tank Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

12 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

12 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

12 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.