ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Prominent British politician, Barrister Sajjad Haider Karim on Sunday said that the termination of fake cases against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders and their immediate release is a test case for the international institutions. He was talking to a delegation led by Kashmiri intellectual and President think tank INSPAD- Institute of Peace and Development Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum. The delegation included Secretary General INSPAD Mrs Kishwar Aqeel, Vice President Miss Nida Rahim, Secretary Youth Affairs Muhammad Talha Zubair, Ambassador for Peace Dr. Shagufta Naseer Abbasi, senior Hurriyat leader Hameed Lone and senior journalist Tariq Masood.

Barrister Karim, who has served as member of European Parliament for three times, said the Kashmir dispute is internationally recognized by United Nation's resolutions. "Peace in the region is impossible without Kashmir's independence", he said.

Barrister Karim urged the United Nations and international organizations to pay attention to the Kashmir's innate right of self-determination due to which peace in South Asia is under threat.

"India must stop the massacre in occupied Kashmir and find a workable solution through India-Pakistan dialogue which is also acceptable to Kashmiris", he asserted. He appreciated the services of Dr. Tahir Tabassum, President of INSPAD in highlighting this issue effectively.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Tabassum while briefing on the situation of Kashmir issue said that after removing the status of Kashmiri people, their life has become unbearable and occupied Kashmir has been turned into a jail as another 15,000 troops have been sent there. Senior journalist and author Tariq Masood also presented him with his two new books.