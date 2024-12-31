Implementation Of Key Performance Indicators Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the Key Performance Indicators set by the Punjab government.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that compliance with the established performance standards be ensured. He stated that any negligence or oversight in the implementation of the Key Performance Indicators would not be tolerated. It was mentioned that the performance indicators set by the Punjab government include objectives such as the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of roti and naan prices, implementation of the Marriage Act, control of food prices, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of manhole covers, elimination of encroachments, prevention of wall chalking, and the functionality of street lights and water filtration plants.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to ensure compliance with the Key Performance Indicators and to further improve the monitoring process. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrators, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices and the performance of price control magistrates. The Deputy Commissioner, while assessing the individual performance of the price control magistrates, emphasized that the sale of essential items at the prescribed rates must be ensured. Legal action should be taken in case of violations, he added
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended2 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar2 minutes ago
-
Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed2 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar hosts seminar on engineers’ role in sustainable solutions12 minutes ago
-
Speakers at AIOU seminar call for institutionalization of Islamic social finance12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat terrorism with national unity12 minutes ago
-
SACM directs for completion of incomplete roads in Tehsil Gadoon22 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers of 52nd Common Training Programme visit PBM head office22 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad devises foolproof security plan for New Year’s Eve22 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for New Year celebrations32 minutes ago
-
Moon sighting committees for Rajab 1446 AH to be held on Wednesday32 minutes ago