Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the implementation of the Key Performance Indicators set by the Punjab government.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that compliance with the established performance standards be ensured. He stated that any negligence or oversight in the implementation of the Key Performance Indicators would not be tolerated. It was mentioned that the performance indicators set by the Punjab government include objectives such as the Clean Punjab Program, monitoring of development projects, enforcement of roti and naan prices, implementation of the Marriage Act, control of food prices, healthcare in hospitals and health centers, provision of facilities in educational institutions, installation of manhole covers, elimination of encroachments, prevention of wall chalking, and the functionality of street lights and water filtration plants.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to ensure compliance with the Key Performance Indicators and to further improve the monitoring process. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrators, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices and the performance of price control magistrates. The Deputy Commissioner, while assessing the individual performance of the price control magistrates, emphasized that the sale of essential items at the prescribed rates must be ensured. Legal action should be taken in case of violations, he added