Imran Farooq Case: LHC Seeks Reply On Plea Against Transfer Of Convict

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from the inspector general of prisons Punjab on a petition, against transfer of a prisoner, convicted in connection with the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq, to another prison till May 15

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition filed by Saadia Bano, wife of Muazzam Ali, convicted in Imran Farooq case.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Mian Dawood argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad registered a case in connection with murder of MQM leader Imran Farooq in London. He submitted that Muazzam Ali was lodged at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and a trial court handed down life imprisonment to him in 2020.

He submitted that the petitioner along with his children shifted to Islamabad from Karachi for prosecution of his husband's case. However, Muazzam Ali was shifted to Sahiwal High Security Prison during the trial, he said and added that the step made the meeting of family and the prisoner almost impossible.

He contended that the step was against the jail rules and pleaded with the court to issue directions for transfer of Muazzam Ali to Adiala jail or another suitable jail.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the IG Prisons and sought reply by May 15.

