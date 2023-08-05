Imran Khan facing consequences of his misdeeds: Rana Sana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was facing consequences of his misdeeds and malice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was facing consequences of his misdeeds and malice.

Talking to the media after addressing laptop distribution ceremony at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that district and sessions judge had given him full opportunity for 7 months to come in the court and present proofs of his innocence but Imran Khan failed to comply with the court orders.

He said that Imran Khan remained away from appearing before the court, hence, the court completed legal requirements of the case and announced its verdict. The court decision was made under a systematic manner, he added.

He further said that Imran Khan should file an appeal against the court decision as forum of the High Court and Supreme Court was open for him. If he proved himself innocent, he would be released, he added.

Rana Sana said that Imran Niazi minted money by stealing precious items from Toshakhana and his money laundering case was still under trial in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Responding to a question, the minister said that elections would be held in-time and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would arrange general elections after rectifying apprehensions in the census.

He said that tariff of electricity and price of oil products were increased only on the harsh conditionality of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We were not in favor of increasing prices, but IMF forced us to do so and only Imran Khan and his government are responsibly for price spiral as his government had signed an agreement with the IMF", he added.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) was ready to contest the general elections and it would surely emerge victorious with a thumping majority. Mian Nawaz Sharif would come back very soon to establish next government with heavy public mandate and the country would resume its pace of development and prosperity, he added.

The Interior Minister said that assemblies would be dissolved after three days and the caretaker setup would hold the elections in a fair, free and transparent manner.

Responding to yet another question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not bebanned but the persecution (Fitna) should be banned who was responsible for all kinds of mayhemin the country.