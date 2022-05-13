UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Responsible For Bad Governance, Corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance and corruption in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance and corruption in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, government was trying to streamline the system in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan had made false propaganda against leaders of PML-N, he said adding that PTI leadership has failed to provide evidence to national accountability bureau (NAB).

Imran Khan is very upset after losing the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and support from the national institutions, he stated. All the institutions have started working under their defined domain, he added.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said the PML-N would have consultation with coalition partners regarding next elections.

The minister said, we will take decision for next elections after the consultation of political parties.

To another question, he said the PML-N would not take any action against the PTI leaders for past mistakes. He asked PTI leadership to avoid using undemocratic language against the ruling party of PML-N and heads of the security institutions. Commenting on International Monetary Funds (IMF), tuff demands, he said Miftah Ismail would have better negotiations with IMF.

