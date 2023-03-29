UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Responsible For Economic Crisis, Wave Of Terrorism: Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023

Imran Khan responsible for economic crisis, wave of terrorism: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for his policies and said he was responsible for current economic crises and wave of terrorism in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his team were responsible for the prevailing economic crisis.

He said it was unfortunate that the terrorism eliminated due to sacrifices of the Pakistan army, police and common masses had been revived by Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan had brought back thousands of terrorists and extremists living in Afghanistan and settled them in the merged tribal areas.

The foreign minister said that the people of the merged areas of erstwhile FATA had given unmatched sacrifices for eliminating terrorism and restoration of peace across the country.

He said that non-political actors were responsible for bringing Imran Khan into power.

He said that democracy in the country had been restored by the sacrifices of the political workers and their leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto said that keeping in view the interest of the country and for the strengthening of democracy, two main political parties had signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

After this, he said, the country was moving to progress, prosperity and development.

He said that the constitution of 1973 was restored to its original shape and the 18th amendment approved with consensus to bring harmony in the provinces.

He said that after the signing of the 18th amendment, National Finance Commission (NFC) had been given to provinces and gave the identification to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that non-political forces started hybrid war against the political forces after the signing of the CoD.

He said that through media character assassination of the political leadership was started by the non-political forces.

The foreign minister said that Imran Khan's government was changed through constitutional ways.

He asked the Prime Minister to take action and file the cases against the person who had violated the constitution and law of the land.

Bilawal said that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 was introduced to strengthen the judicial system in the country.

He suggested the name of the bill to be made 'justices of empower legislation'.

He said that this legislation was part of the PPP manifesto.

He was of the view that today's legislation would be remembered in the history of the country.

The foreign minister said that consultation and negotiation among the political parties was necessary to bring the country out from the crises.

