Imran should be banned, not PTI: Former PTI MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Former PTI MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri has said that Imran Khan should be banned due to his violence based politics instead of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference along with Ulema and Mushayekh at the Press Club here on Wednesday, he said that the PTI was founded by Imran Khan and he himself demolished it.

He condemned the May 9 incidents and alleged that Imran Khan created anti-state narrative.

He said that after successful no-confidence move against him, Khan first blamed the United States and then the state institutions, adding that he witnessed that the institutions remained clearly neutral during the no-trust process. He said that it was purely incompetence of the PTI and Imran Khan that no-confidence move got successful against him, but he (Imran) had put the responsibility of his incompetence on others.

He said that every patriotic Pakistani citizen was in grief over the incidents took place on May 09 in which several buildings, vehicles and symbols of martyrs were destroyed and burnt.

"It is unfortunate that miscreants damaged symbols of martyrs and installations," he added.

He said that he several times tried to convince Imran Khan to change his mind but, he (Imran) just listened but did whatever was in his mind.

He said that the PTI leadership including Imran did never try to persuade any of the PTI member who got annoyed due to any reason including Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tareen.