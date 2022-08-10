UrduPoint.com

Imran Smears Anti-state Narrative Via SM Teams: Ghani

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani on Thursday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for hiring social media (SM) teams to run smear campaigns against the state institutions

"The PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's statements was a part of the campaign already launched by Imran Khan against the state institutions,"he said while addressing a press conference here.

The PTI workers even resorted to utter "hurtful and derogatory comments" against the army officials after the Lasbela helicopter crash.

He reiterated that Gill was arrested "as per law" and the accused should be brought to justice.

"Anyone who malign the state institutions or used derogatory remarks should be held accountable and penalize as per law," he remarked.

He said Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of enemy countries as the verdict of election commission of Pakistan on foreign funding case had confirmed that his party had received donations/ funds "from Israelis and Indians".

Ghani said the PTI foreign funding case should further probe into detail from 2013 to disclose the other sources from which the party continued to receive donations.

The Minister said Imran khan had violated the constitution and the Political Parties Order after taking funding from foreign based companies.

He said Imran was still reluctant to accept the crimes of Farah Gogi (his wife Bushra Bibi's friend) who reportedly had made "billions" during the PTI government's tenure.

Ghani said Imran is a 'certified liar', adding that If he was an honest person he should bring his wife's close aide back to the country.

