Imran to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker premier

PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan will says that the caretaker government will be formed in a few days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan would continued as Prime Minister till appointment of caretaker Prime Minister, the President House issued a statement on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi had earlier approved the advice of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution.

On other hand, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the caretaker government would be formed in a few days.

In a statement, he said all political parties should now prepare to contest general elections.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that a foreign interference was made into the internal politics of Pakistan as a plan for a no-confidence motion was orchestrated outside.

He was addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in Islamabad. The PM said in the National Security Committee’s meeting, it was also noted that a foreign interference was made into the internal politics of the country through a no-confidence motion.

The Prime Minister said minutes of the communique regarding a meeting between the ambassador of Pakistan in the United States and the US officials were shared in the NSC’s meeting.

He said the embassy officials of the United States were also in contact with the defected PTI members.

Referring to his announcement early in the day, Imran Khan said the opposition was in a state of shock and they did not know what had happened to them.