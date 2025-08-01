Independence Day Celebrations Start In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, Independence Day celebrations (I-Day) are being commemorated with patriotic zeal and fervour across the district.
The official celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the national flag at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, marking the beginning of the festivities. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and Assistant Commissioner Sadar, as well as a large gathering of officers and staff from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.
In his address to the attendees, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters emphasized that Pakistan is a divine blessing from Allah. He urged everyone to work collectively to build the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, highlighting the importance of unity and dedication towards national development.
He also reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining cleanliness and order across the district.
Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab called upon all citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation’s progress. He emphasized that Independence Day should serve as a reminder to uphold the values and principles articulated by Quaid-e-Azam, inspiring a collective pledge to contribute to the country’s growth.
The celebration featured patriotic songs that reflected love and devotion for the motherland, fostering a spirit of unity among the participants. The event concluded with special prayers for the nation's prosperity, security, and progress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago