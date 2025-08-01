Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Start In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Independence Day celebrations start in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, Independence Day celebrations (I-Day) are being commemorated with patriotic zeal and fervour across the district.

The official celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the national flag at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, marking the beginning of the festivities. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and Assistant Commissioner Sadar, as well as a large gathering of officers and staff from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

In his address to the attendees, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters emphasized that Pakistan is a divine blessing from Allah. He urged everyone to work collectively to build the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, highlighting the importance of unity and dedication towards national development.

He also reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining cleanliness and order across the district.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab called upon all citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation’s progress. He emphasized that Independence Day should serve as a reminder to uphold the values and principles articulated by Quaid-e-Azam, inspiring a collective pledge to contribute to the country’s growth.

The celebration featured patriotic songs that reflected love and devotion for the motherland, fostering a spirit of unity among the participants. The event concluded with special prayers for the nation's prosperity, security, and progress.

