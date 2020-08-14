Independence Day observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Friday organized a national flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Independence Day at Jalal Baba Auditorium where Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mahsud was the chief guest.

The commissioner also performed the national flag hoisting to mark the occasion.

Children of the government schools and special education institutions presented national songs and also demonstrated other impressive performances to highlight national harmony, integrity, and solidarity.

Addressing the gathering the commissioner said although Pakistan, unfortunately, faced numerous tragedies like terrorism, militancy, natural calamities and different other catastrophes since its inception, but each time our nation and armed forces battled these challenges with bravery, courage and approach of national unity and harmony.

He said, now the youth of the country must equip themselves with weapons of education, skills and sense of social responsibilities to lead the country into a new era of progress and prosperity.

Riaz Kham added that with grace of Almighty Allah and difficult preventive measures taken by the government, cases of Coronavirus had been reduced considerably in Pakistan but the pandemic could not be fully overcome until an effective cure of the disease was invented.

Therefore, he added, the people would have to continue the observance of the standard operating procedures introduced by the government as part of the preventive measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO Qazi Jamil ur Rahman also termed youth of the country responsible for a better, peaceful and safe future of the country.

He said though terrorism and militancy had almost been rooted out of the country but still there prevail such anti-state groups and organizations that could mislead our young lot in a wrong and undesirable direction.

The RPO added, the youth must be careful of such elements while pursuing their future career. Qazi Jameel told the police had launched a special drive for making the Hazara Division free of drugs and students and other young folk should not only save themselves from narcotics but also help police and other departments for saving others from this menace.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah, District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi, Chairman of Dispute Resolution Counsel, Lt. General (R) Ayaz Salim Rana, other prominent public and social figures from all walks of life, and a large number of students, women and teachers attended the function.