Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Great Zeal In Duki: DC Mehran

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Duki Mir Mehran Baloch on Thursday said that like every year, Independence Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and national unity

Government buildings including markets will also be illuminated, he said.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review preparations for the Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by all the district officers, representatives of Anjuman Tajiran, and other district and administrative officers.

Deputy Commissioner Duki Mir Mehran Baloch addressed the participants of the meeting saying that the flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the Circuit House.

Speech contests, songs, cultural events will be organized between students of different schools and colleges, he said.

He said that the municipal committee should take steps to further improve the sanitation arrangements in the city, along with the government buildings, the business community would also float in the market and lights would be lit on the night of August 14.

He said that sports competitions would also be organized saying that the preparations should be started for Independence Day.

