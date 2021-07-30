UrduPoint.com
Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Zeal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that August 14, Independence Day will be celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm whereas all departments should organize events in this regard.

A meeting to review the arrangements of Independence Day celebrations was held here Friday.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioners across the district, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Asif Iqbal, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Mian Muhammad Azhar, CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, were present on the occasion.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, in-charge Civil Defense Muhammad Ashraf and officers of other concerned departments gave briefings about preparations of their respective departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Independence Day celebrations should be started in schools and colleges with the start of month of August.

He said that excellent sanitation arrangements should be made throughout the district and beautiful lighting should be provided on government office buildings.

He said that all the officers and staff should work with full dedication. He said that the implementation of Corona SOPs should be ensured. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations would be finalized in an effective manner.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali gave details of Independence Day celebrations.

He said that the flag hoisting ceremony would be held on August 14. Speech competitions would be held for students of schools and colleges and sports activities would be organized by the sports department.

