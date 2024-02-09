Open Menu

Independent Candidate Ali Shah Wins PK-IV Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ali Shah, an independent candidate, on Thursday won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-IV, Swat-II by securing 30,022 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 12,514 votes. Overall voters turn-out remained 38.28%.

