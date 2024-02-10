Independent Candidate Muhammad Daud Khan Wins PP-273 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Daud Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-273, Muzaffargarh-VI by securing 54,664 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Allah Wasaya Aurf Junooh Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 38,387 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.02%.
