Independent Candidate Muhammad Daud Khan wins PP-273 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Daud Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-273, Muzaffargarh-VI by securing 54,664 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Allah Wasaya Aurf Junooh Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 38,387 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.02%.