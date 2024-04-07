India Cannot Suppress Kashmiris’ Stance Through Military Force: APHC-AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that India’s continued military and police terrorism cannot suppress the Kashmiris stance on their right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India had actually converted the occupied territory into a military and police garrison. He said India has occupied more lands of the Kashmiris after 2019 on designs of Israeli style of which Indian troops and non-Kashmiris were being allotted lands in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that actually India was distorting the population ratio in IIOJK by issuing large-scale domicile to non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory
Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia cannot be realized without resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
91 police officials promoted7 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Shawwal moon on Tuesday7 minutes ago
-
Bangles seller over the moon as Eid shopping reaches to peak in KP7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab's message on occasion of World Health Day7 minutes ago
-
Security forces gunned down two terrorists in N. Waziristan7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police urges residents to prioritize safety measures ahead of Eid travels7 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul, Chinese envoy discuss growing Indian terrorism in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Bike thief, bootlegger arrested17 minutes ago
-
Protestors demand to stop brutalities in Gaza17 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in road accident17 minutes ago
-
WASA to detach connections of defaulters in 8 colonies17 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of torture accused17 minutes ago