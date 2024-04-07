Open Menu

India Cannot Suppress Kashmiris’ Stance Through Military Force: APHC-AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that India’s continued military and police terrorism cannot suppress the Kashmiris stance on their right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India had actually converted the occupied territory into a military and police garrison. He said India has occupied more lands of the Kashmiris after 2019 on designs of Israeli style of which Indian troops and non-Kashmiris were being allotted lands in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that actually India was distorting the population ratio in IIOJK by issuing large-scale domicile to non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia cannot be realized without resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.

