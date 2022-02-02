UrduPoint.com

India Declines To Issue Visas To Pakistani Zaireen For Ajmer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:03 PM

India declines to issue visas to Pakistani Zaireen for Ajmer

The Indian Embassy on Wednesday declined to issue visas to Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) at the 11th hour for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (Khawaja Gharib Nawaz) from February 3 to 14 in Ajmer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Indian Embassy on Wednesday declined to issue visas to Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) at the 11th hour for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (Khawaja Gharib Nawaz) from February 3 to 14 in Ajmer Sharif.

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, in a statement, expressed his dismay over the non-issuance of visas to the religious tourists, which was beyond his comprehension.

The Indian Embassy, he said, had asked the ministry to complete all the arrangements for the departure of pilgrims for Urs following all the standard operating procedures issued by it. The pilgrims belonging to far flung areas of the country had arrived in Lahore.

However, the last moment refusal for issuance of visas had hurt their sentiments leaving them in mental stress, he added.

Qadri said Pakistan would take up such an ill-treatment of Zaireen with India at the foreign ministry's level. India had violated the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic.

On the contrary, he said, Pakistan had always facilitated Hindu and Sikh Yatris from India to visit their sacred sites in a bid to promote interfaith harmony. Amid the prevailing COVID-19, it issued visas to both Hindu and Sikh Yatris during the last two years.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Ajmer February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Air Force Reports Intercepting 4 Russian Tu-95 ..

UK Air Force Reports Intercepting 4 Russian Tu-95 Bombers in Country's Area of I ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt to recruit 130,000 employees in provin ..

Punjab govt to recruit 130,000 employees in province: CM Buzdar

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif not obeying his doctors about traveli ..

Nawaz Sharif not obeying his doctors about traveling: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death R ..

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death Rate by 50% Over Next 25 Years

4 minutes ago
 DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kur ..

Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kurdistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>