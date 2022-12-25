India logs 227 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday increased to 227, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 227 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 3,424.

The country also logged two related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,693 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,142,989 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.