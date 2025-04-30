Open Menu

India Repeatedly Staged False Flag Operations To Malign Pakistan:Dr. Irfan Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

India repeatedly staged false flag operations to malign Pakistan:Dr. Irfan Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Center for Development and Stability (CDS) on Wednesday organized a press conference on “Exposing Deception: Critical Analysis of India’s False Flag Operations” here at Islamabad Press Club.

Emphasizing the critical importance of understanding India’s false flag operation trends and their broader implications for Pakistan and the South Asian region, Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Director General CDS, opened the session and welcomed the esteemed participants, said a press release.

Brig (R) Asif Haroon Raja, Patron-in- Chief CDS, shed light on India’s false flag operations.

Dr. Irfan Ashraf highlighted that India has repeatedly staged false flag operations to malign Pakistan. These events are used to justify aggressive rhetoric and military bluster. They distort facts and mislead the international community. Such tactics escalate tensions and undermine regional peace. Pakistan continues to call for independent investigations and transparency.

Brig (R) Asif Haroon Raja provided detailed analysis of the India’s false flag operations from 1971 to Pahalgam attack. He further elaborated that India is going far beyond that and using its spying agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to violate and sabotaging peace in Pakistan through its terrorist activities.

These covert actions are designed to mislead, frame others, and justify unjust policies. From fabricated threats to staged attacks, the truth has often been buried. False flag operations undermine democracy and fuel conflict. They create enemies where none exist and silence critical voices. Accountability is essential to restore public trust and global stability.

It’s time to unveil the lies and stand firmly for justice. India should be held accountable now, because its reality of designing false flag operations including extra-territorial killings has been revealed. Brig (R) Haroon further said that Pakistan response is always up to the mark.

Dr. Irfan Ashraf concluded the session by thanking the participants and speakers for their participation.

He reiterated that these false flag operations are ruining the Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty and useless allegations from Indian side is sabotaging the regional peace. Indian government and media are spreading false information. This situation needs to be settled down with dialogue and relevant foreign policy. Moreover, Pakistan is fully prepared to give right response in light of this evolving situation.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

1 minute ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan