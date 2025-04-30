Nation Stands United To Defend Pakistan: PA Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the 26th Annual Convocation of the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) as the chief guest, here on Wednesday and told the audience that the whole nation stands united to defend the motherland.
He congratulated the graduating students and stated that the youth are the bright future of Pakistan. Expressing grave concern over the regional situation, Malik Ahmad Khan said that there was a serious threat of war in the country, and India was creating war hysteria. He stated that India might launch an attack within next 36 to 48 hours, as it was preparing to attack Pakistan for its nefarious designs. However, he added, the entire nation stands ready to defend the sacred soil of the country.
Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan declared that every son, daughter, mother, father, teacher, student, and citizen would stand as a fortified wall. The Pakistani nation understands the sanctity of La Ilaha Illallah. What does Pakistan mean? La Ilaha Illallah — this very ideology is the foundation and unity of our nation.
Every Pakistani is imbued with the spirit of martyrdom.
The PA speaker said Pakistan was a responsible state and had already called for a transparent investigation into Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IOJK). The ISPR director general had provided clear evidence of India’s acts of terrorism in Pakistan. India is inciting infiltration and subversive activities in Pakistan. The Modi government is stoking anti-Pakistan sentiments during the elections and making baseless allegations against Pakistan for political purposes, he added.
Discussing the economic aspect, he stated that the hotel, tourism, and commerce sectors are the backbone of the national economy. The hoteling and tourism industry in Pakistan is rapidly growing. The Government of Punjab is undertaking determined steps to promote technical education.
The speaker encouraged the youth to embrace hard work, sincerity, and honesty, assuring them that a bright and successful future awaits those who remain dedicated to their goals.
