Federal Ombudsman opens new office in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday formally inaugurated a new regional office in Dera Ghazi Khan, expanding FO’s outreach to people living in far flung areas for their easy access to a forum that promises swift justice that is free of cost.

While talking to the media after inaugurating the new regional Office, Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi said that the new facility has elevated the number of regional offices in the country to 26. He said that number of complainants approaching federal Ombudsman crossed 200,000 mark in 2024, a record increase from the year 2023.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, deputy commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, regional head FO Office Dr. Muhammad Zahid, assistant director Mahmood Khan Mahay, consultant Muhammad Arbab Raheem, and others were present.

Sensing the huge public response, FO offices were recently established in Muzaffarabad (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Pur Khas (Sindh), Sahiwal and now in Dera Ghazi Khan, the FO said adding that they received 226,372 complaints from the people against maladministration of federal departments and 223,198 of them were decided with 93.21 per cent of decisions implemented last year. Nearly half of the complainants, almost 40-45 per cent, opted electronic means of communications to file complaints in 2024, the FO said.

He said, to provide justice at doorstep, FO regional offices conducted 126 open courts across the country in 2024. He said that under the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program, 171 visits were conducted to hear and decide complaints of the people at their doorstep. The federal ombudsman further stated that inspection teams of FO visited 79 departments during the period.

To a question, he said that highest number of complaints were received against Wapda and then against Sui Gas department. He said that FO also have powers to take Suo Motu notice in case they observe maladministration in any department and added that they send their recommendations to the federal government for improvement. He urged national media to provide coverage to justice delivery events of FO to create awareness among the people.

He said, investigations officers visit far flung areas to hold open courts (Khulli Katcheries) there to ensure people who do not have resources to have access to the FO offices have their problems resolved without any trouble. “Court of the Federal Ombudsman is the court of the poor and destitute people,” the FO said and added that its initiatives like open courts, visits to departments, non-formal approach to resolve problems has increased the number of people approaching the FO to have their complaints resolved within 60 days.

After inauguration, the Federal Ombudsman visited different sections of the DG Khan regional office and later chaired a meeting and ordered officials to ensure complaints of the people are redressed swiftly.

He said, people should feel free to file complaint on plain paper and deliver to the office or they can also opt for electronic means like email, web site, mobile App. He said that expatriate Pakistanis can also file complaints with FO in case of complaints against any of the 212 federal department. He said, separate Grievance Commissioners were working in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office for children and expatriate Pakistanis.

APP/hus