Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violation at LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian army violated the ceasefire at LoC on August 15 (Thursday) in Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in martyrdom of Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam and Sepoy Ramzan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Dr Faisal told the envoy that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needed to be respected.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he added. The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.