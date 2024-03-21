Open Menu

Indian Fishermen Arrested, One PMSA Sailor Embraces Martyrdom

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Indian fishermen arrested, one PMSA sailor embraces martyrdom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship while patrolling Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) encountered around 8 Indian fishing vessels engaged in illegal fishing activities well within Pakistani waters.

To evade capture, one of the fishing boats increased its speed and started to move towards Indian waters, according to a news release issued by PMSA on Thursday.

During hot pursuit, the fishing vessel continued to evade capture despite multiple verbal warnings and instructions to stop and cooperate.

Eventually, the fishing vessel slowed down allowing the PMSA ship's boarding team to embark. However, after PMSA personnel were on the fishing vessel, it suddenly accelerated and altered its heading thereby colliding with the PMSA ship.

Consequently, the fishing vessel capsized and sank with all personnel on board i.e. PMSA boarding team and fishermen, being thrown into the sea.

Subsequently the fishing vessel sank in the same position. PMSA ship acted swiftly to rescue five out of seven Indian fishermen and the four PMSA personnel. However, regrettably one PMSA sailor, namely Muhammad Rehan, later embraced martyrdom while two remaining Indian fishermen are still missing at sea.

Search and Rescue Operation for the two missing Indian fishermen is in progress. The bravery and sacrifice of the PMSA sailor who lost his life in the line of duty is a somber reminder of the risks involved in operations at sea.

The legal proceedings have been initiated against the Indian fishermen for this reckless and unlawful behaviour at sea and illegal fishing in Pakistani waters.

PMSA remains committed to upholding maritime security and will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal activities at sea.

