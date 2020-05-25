(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Former Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said on Monday the Indian government was frustrated due to its internal failures.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it had failed to contain Chinese rise, CPEC and disturb Pakistan on LOC, secondly it was expecting that after revocation of 370 and 35-A, the freedom movement in Kashmir will not be able to continue its momentum.

He said the Modi administration's atrocities against the people of Kashmir are beyond comprehension. The people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till achievement of their inalienable Right to Self-determination.

India was inflicting atrocities against Kashmiri's to appease the extremist mindset in the country, he added.

Sardar Attique said Kashmir was a disputed territory and India cannot bring unilateral demographic changes in the valley, while the freedom struggle as moving towards its logical conclusion and Kashmiri's will get independence soon.

Pakistan's desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness, he said.

He said during the on-going Covid-19 crisis, India had deprived people of Kashmir of basic necessities of life, which was deplorable.

Negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute was vital for promoting peace and stability in South Asian region, he added.