Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrived In Hassanabdal To Offer Religious Rituals

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Around 170 Sikh pilgrims arrived at Hassan Abdal to offer their religious rituals in connection to 174th death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev also known as Jore Mela aimed strict security measures.

Upon their arrival officials of local administration, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Perbandhak Committee (PSGPC), local administration well come them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Party leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Gurbachan Singh said that Pakistan was their second home for Sikhs living in all around the world.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) deputy secretary Shrines Saif Ullah Khokar has said that the Sikh pilgrim would leave for Gurdwara Nanaka Sahib on June 10.

He assured that the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities during their 10-day stay in the country.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh said that the main event of Jore Mela and rituals in connection to 174th death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev – 5th of 11 Sikh guru will be held on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

The pilgrims will also visit other holy sites including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

