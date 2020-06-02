UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr 21 Kashmiris In May In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in May in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris including two young boys in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Monday, of those martyred two were killed in a fake encounter while these killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, at least 200 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 146 people, mostly youth, and molested and disgraced 20 women during 565 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged 801 residential houses and also looted them in the month.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Police Young May Women Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Coronavirus positive cases reach to 72,460 across ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa delays schools reopening due to lack of ' ..

2 minutes ago

Class-IV employees problem to be solved in a bette ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner instructs officers to visit fi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.