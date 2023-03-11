MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 11 (APP):Illustrious business community leader and former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Occupied Srinagar Dr. Mubeen Shah emphasized the need to break the narrative of India of considering the so-called elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as a vote for their rule which it is not, he added.

In an interview from Istanbul late Friday, where he is currently living in exile, Dr. Shah said "in order to break this narrative it is important that we all consider all "local elections" in IIOJK to be treated like municipality elections for development of local roads and other infrastructure.

Lambasting formerly "power politicians" of 5th August 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping the special status of the globally recognised disputed IIOJK State regime, Dr.

Mubeen Shah said "all these stooges including Omar Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari and others of their identical mindset, do tell this when they ask for votes but then indulge after getting elected as if they represent us (IIOJK State population) which is not the case at all", he said.

He categorically said that these stooges of India in IIOJK State do not represent us ( Jammu & Kashmir people ). " These deceitful politicians of India and IIOJK are not our representatives", Dr. Shah concluded.