UrduPoint.com

India's Puppets In Occupied Kashmir Do Not Represent Kashmiris: Dr. Mubeen Shah

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

India's puppets in Occupied Kashmir do not represent Kashmiris: Dr. Mubeen Shah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 11 (APP):Illustrious business community leader and former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Occupied Srinagar Dr. Mubeen Shah emphasized the need to break the narrative of India of considering the so-called elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as a vote for their rule which it is not, he added.

In an interview from Istanbul late Friday, where he is currently living in exile, Dr. Shah said "in order to break this narrative it is important that we all consider all "local elections" in IIOJK to be treated like municipality elections for development of local roads and other infrastructure.

Lambasting formerly "power politicians" of 5th August 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping the special status of the globally recognised disputed IIOJK State regime, Dr.

Mubeen Shah said "all these stooges including Omar Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari and others of their identical mindset, do tell this when they ask for votes but then indulge after getting elected as if they represent us (IIOJK State population) which is not the case at all", he said.

He categorically said that these stooges of India in IIOJK State do not represent us ( Jammu & Kashmir people ). " These deceitful politicians of India and IIOJK are not our representatives", Dr. Shah concluded.

Related Topics

India Business Omar Abdullah Vote Jammu Srinagar Istanbul Chamber August 2019 Commerce Mufti All From Industry

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

37 minutes ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

37 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

57 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

57 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

57 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.