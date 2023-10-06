Indiscriminate use of pesticides increases environmental pollution: VC AUP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Vice-Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) Professor Dr Jahan Bakht has said that indiscriminate use of pesticides has significantly increased environmental pollution besides causing an increase in cancer.

Addressing a one-day training workshop on “Challenges and Environmental Impacts of Sustainable Agriculture, Pesticide Use and Human Health”, he said the use of pesticides was indeed a compulsion but it should be used according to the instructions of agricultural experts to reduce it's toxic effects on human health.

He urged youth, especially participants of the workshop to also educate the poor farmers in their respective areas about negative impact of pesticides as taught to them during studies and during the workshop.

He said during the workshop the experts taught the students and young scientists the different ways of using pesticides on crops, fruits and herbs, so it was their responsibility to teach the same to the farmers and the public so as to minimize the risks associated with pesticides.

The workshop was organized by AUP on the instructions of Higher education Green Youth Movement.

Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Dr. Anwar Ali Shad, Dr. Sulaiman, Dr. Inamullah, Muhammad Asim, Naeemuddin and Shahid Ali Khan along with a large number of faculty members, administrative officers and students attended the workshop.

At the end, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht distributed certificates of appreciation among the participants.