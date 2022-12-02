Indus hospital is an exemplary institute: Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Indus hospital was providing state-of-the-art facilities for patients of various decease and its services have helped masses to acquire excellent treatment with utmost care.

This he said during his visit to Indus hospital here, said a statement.

Governor Sindh visited different wards of the hospital and inspected the facilities available there.

He also asked patients about their treatment and the facilities being provided to them.

Governor Sindh said Indus hospital was a role model for other health facilities in the city and they should follow the standards set by Dr.

Abdul Bari and his team of professionals here. Patients have the utmost confidence in Indus hospital and they rate this health institution amongst the best, he added.

Governor Sindh while lauding the services of Dr. Abdul Bari said that due to his sincere efforts, this hospital has become an example for others to follow. Such institutions are a helping hand for the Government in providing better health care to especially those who are unable to afford treatment expenses, he saidWhile appreciating the contributions of philanthropists he assured his full cooperation to the management of Indus hospital.