Indus River System Authority Releases 295,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Indus River System Authority releases 295,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 295,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 251,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 295,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 251,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.18 feet, which was 56.18 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 100,900 cusecs and outflow as 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.70 feet, which was 168.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 80,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 157,700, 140,700 and 56,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

