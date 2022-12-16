Industrial growth leads to economic development: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday underscored the need for facilitating the industries for prosperity and development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday underscored the need for facilitating the industries for prosperity and development of the country.

He said that industrial growth led to economic development, adding that the present era was an era of trade and it was imperative to strengthen the national economy by facilitating the domestic industry as well as the industrialists to achieve a unique identity among comity of nations.

Talking to a delegation of Industrialist Association Peshawar here at the Governor house, he said that it was his top most priority to resolve the issues and problems being faced by the industrialists.

The delegation was led by President of Industrialist Association Malik Imran Ishaq. The delegation included Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, SDP Ayub Zakuri, Dr Maqbool, Haji Afzal, Muqtasid Ahsan, Haris Mufti, Junaid Afzal, Saad Zahid, Ahmed Mustafa, Malik Mohsin, Malik Nauman and Malik Adnan.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor about issues like RLNG price, gas load management policy, low pressure of gas and poor supply system.

The governor assured that he would take up the matter with the federal government and standing committee on petroleum, adding that the province was producing excess gas and the industries of the province should not face such problems.

In the meeting, the replacement of the rotten gas pipelines and transmission system was also discussed, on which the Sui Gas department officials assured the industrialists that the work would be completed soon.

Adjustment, fuel price adjustment, peak hours tariff and other issues related to PESCO and TESCO were also brought to the notice of the governor.

The governor said that issues like fixed billing, fuel price adjustment and power supply during peak consumption hours were the jurisdiction of Federal Government, relevant standing committee and NEPRA.

On the issues related to EOBI, the governor said that it should ensure the collection of fees as per the court decision.

Ghulam Ali said that he held the business community in high esteem, as it was a valuable asset of the country.