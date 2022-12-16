UrduPoint.com

Industrial Growth Leads To Economic Development: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Industrial growth leads to economic development: Governor

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday underscored the need for facilitating the industries for prosperity and development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday underscored the need for facilitating the industries for prosperity and development of the country.

He said that industrial growth led to economic development, adding that the present era was an era of trade and it was imperative to strengthen the national economy by facilitating the domestic industry as well as the industrialists to achieve a unique identity among comity of nations.

Talking to a delegation of Industrialist Association Peshawar here at the Governor house, he said that it was his top most priority to resolve the issues and problems being faced by the industrialists.

The delegation was led by President of Industrialist Association Malik Imran Ishaq. The delegation included Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, SDP Ayub Zakuri, Dr Maqbool, Haji Afzal, Muqtasid Ahsan, Haris Mufti, Junaid Afzal, Saad Zahid, Ahmed Mustafa, Malik Mohsin, Malik Nauman and Malik Adnan.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor about issues like RLNG price, gas load management policy, low pressure of gas and poor supply system.

The governor assured that he would take up the matter with the federal government and standing committee on petroleum, adding that the province was producing excess gas and the industries of the province should not face such problems.

In the meeting, the replacement of the rotten gas pipelines and transmission system was also discussed, on which the Sui Gas department officials assured the industrialists that the work would be completed soon.

Adjustment, fuel price adjustment, peak hours tariff and other issues related to PESCO and TESCO were also brought to the notice of the governor.

The governor said that issues like fixed billing, fuel price adjustment and power supply during peak consumption hours were the jurisdiction of Federal Government, relevant standing committee and NEPRA.

On the issues related to EOBI, the governor said that it should ensure the collection of fees as per the court decision.

Ghulam Ali said that he held the business community in high esteem, as it was a valuable asset of the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sui Gas Business Poor Nepra Price Ghulam Ali Gas Mufti Government Industry Top PESCO Court

Recent Stories

Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on ..

Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR B ..

6 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New N ..

US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New National Security, Defense Stra ..

6 minutes ago
 Foreign students' hostel to be set up at Universit ..

Foreign students' hostel to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for s ..

Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for successfully hosting 'FIFA Worl ..

9 minutes ago
 APS tragedy united nation against menace of terror ..

APS tragedy united nation against menace of terrorism: Muqam

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.