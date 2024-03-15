Inspector General of Police GB visits Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mehmood Butt on Friday visited Safe City Islamabad.

The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic gave an overview of the Safe City Islamabad operational duties to the IGP Gilgit Baltistan. At this occasion SSP Safe City was also present, a public relations officer said on Friday.

The IGP Gilgit Baltistan visited the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. He was briefed about the procedures and their effectiveness.

Furthermore, the IGP Gilgit Baltistan was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” helpline.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city, which play an important role in identifying suspicious elements, the officials informed IGP.

The IGP Gilgit Baltistan was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city and their crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. He expressed special gratitude to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for this successful visit.