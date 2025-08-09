Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Orders Resolving Issues Of Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:32 AM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar orders resolving issues of cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson on Friday, on the request of ASI Muhammad Khalil regarding official residence, AIG Development was directed to provide relief.

On the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Ansar, DIG Establishment-II was directed to provide relief. On the request of Lady Constable Nimra Sadiq, DIG Establishment-II was directed to provide relief. On the applications of Sub-Inspectors Tahir Nazir, Naveedur Rehman, Senior Clerk Umar Farooq, and Stenographer Usman Hashmi, Additional IG Punjab was directed to provide relief.

IGP Dr Usman also issued orders on other applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare.

Recent Stories

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

36 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

21 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

21 minutes ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

22 minutes ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

22 minutes ago
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & ..

AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq

7 minutes ago
 Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company es ..

Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: K ..

8 minutes ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan