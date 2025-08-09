Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar orders resolving issues of cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson on Friday, on the request of ASI Muhammad Khalil regarding official residence, AIG Development was directed to provide relief.

On the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Ansar, DIG Establishment-II was directed to provide relief. On the request of Lady Constable Nimra Sadiq, DIG Establishment-II was directed to provide relief. On the applications of Sub-Inspectors Tahir Nazir, Naveedur Rehman, Senior Clerk Umar Farooq, and Stenographer Usman Hashmi, Additional IG Punjab was directed to provide relief.

IGP Dr Usman also issued orders on other applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare.