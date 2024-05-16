Interior Minister Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of Precious Human Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat in the Jhelum River at Nurpur Miran near Mandi Bahauddin.
In his condolence message on Thursday, the minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of four children and two women of the same family in the tragic incident,” he said.
Recent Stories
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on overcharging9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measures taken against dengue9 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Palestinian struggle9 minutes ago
-
Dr. Fai's Vision for Kashmir echoes at UAJK faculty Meetup9 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to collaborate in education sector9 minutes ago
-
Student council elections to introduce democratic values to students: DC29 minutes ago
-
Transporters asked to reduce fares by 5% on all routes39 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in upper parts from May 16-19; heat wave in coming week: PMD39 minutes ago
-
IRSA refutes news item published in daily 'Koshish'49 minutes ago
-
Naran reopens for tourists as snow-clearing efforts progress59 minutes ago
-
Livestock, Fisheries play significant role in national economy: Minister59 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Garrison hosts students for a day of learning1 hour ago