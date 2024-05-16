Open Menu

Interior Minister Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of Precious Human Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Interior Minister expresses grief over the loss of precious human lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat in the Jhelum River at Nurpur Miran near Mandi Bahauddin.

In his condolence message on Thursday, the minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of four children and two women of the same family in the tragic incident,” he said.

