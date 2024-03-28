Interior Minister Inspects Various Sections Of CTD Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi here Thursday inspected various sections of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He visited data collection centre, Initial forensic labs and crime scene unit.
Minister also inspected central intelligence agency and data mining section there.
IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas and National Coordinator NACTA Rai Tahir besides other senior police officers present.
The Minister went around its various sections and interacted with the staff.
Earlier he was welcomed by Commandant Fronteir Constablary at airport.
He was given detailed presentations on security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points
PSX witnesses positive trend today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills30 minutes ago
-
Health Minister handovers emergency medicine supplies to hospitals in 17 districts40 minutes ago
-
CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking50 minutes ago
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh50 minutes ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow50 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district59 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region59 minutes ago
-
Court awards two-time death sentence in a murder case59 minutes ago
-
NHA working to remove debris to open Zhob-Dhanasar road60 minutes ago
-
UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare60 minutes ago
-
65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted1 hour ago
-
Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying1 hour ago