Interior Minister inspects various sections of CTD headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi here Thursday inspected various sections of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He visited data collection centre, Initial forensic labs and crime scene unit.

Minister also inspected central intelligence agency and data mining section there.

IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas and National Coordinator NACTA Rai Tahir besides other senior police officers present.

The Minister went around its various sections and interacted with the staff.

Earlier he was welcomed by Commandant Fronteir Constablary at airport.

He was given detailed presentations on security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.